Delhi Confidential: Ready With Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who did not mince words in expressing his displeasure over the conduct of some party MPs and leaders on Tuesday, shared the “secret” formula behind selection of ministers in his Cabinet. Modi, who along with party chief Amit Shah had handpicked members of his council of ministers, explained to the MPs that he had made the decision on the basis of report he had prepared on them. Modi is learnt to have told them that he had records on their performance in Parliament, their attendance in the House and in Parliamentary committees, issues they raise in the House, and work in their respective constituencies. So, he told them, there is no short-cut, and only hard work will get them higher posts and opportunities.

Mango Men

Mangoes became the centre of a debate at the Rajya Sabha leaders’ meeting on Tuesday morning, with each leader trying to make a case for superiority of the fruit native to their respective home state. While Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav was vocal in his praise for the “chausa”, NCP’s Majeed Memon batted for the “alphonso” from his home state – Maharashtra – and Trinamool’s Derek O’Brien replied that they would not have made these claims had they had the good fortune of tasting the famed Malda mangoes.

Cancer Query

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu’s question on the link between use of fertiliser and cancer in Malwa region of Punjab prompted four ministers to react in Lok Sabha. It was replied first by Minister of State for Agriculture and Family Welfare Kailash Choudhary. His colleague Parshottam Rupala then pointed out that Punjab has not yet joined the Ayushman Bharat scheme to help cancer patients. Then came their Cabinet minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who explained that there is no scientific basis to link the use of fertiliser or pesticides to cancer. But Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who comes from Punjab, could not resist intervening. Badal stood up to back Tomar and added that the current Congress government in Punjab has stopped funds to a multi-specialty hospitals in the state, triggering a spirited spat between the Treasury and Opposition benches.