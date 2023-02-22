scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement
Premium

Delhi Confidential: Poll Warmth

Interestingly, Kharge and Tharoor, who fought against each other for the post of Congress president last year, travelled together to Nagaland on Tuesday.

Mallikarjun Kharge
Listen to this article
Delhi Confidential: Poll Warmth
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Congress may be just a marginal player in Nagaland but that did not stop party chief Mallikarjun Kharge from travelling to the state for campaigning. He had not campaigned in Tripura and may not visit Meghalaya either, where the party is in much better shape. Interestingly, Shashi Tharoor — the suave and articulate Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram — is among the party’s star campaigners in Nagaland. Interestingly, Kharge and Tharoor, who fought against each other for the post of Congress president last year, travelled together to Nagaland on Tuesday.

Festive Fervour
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who organised a procession (Shiv Barat) on Mahashivratri in Devgarh (Jharkhand), is now all excited as the event turned out to be a big success. A number of videos posted on his social media pages show hordes of people taking part in the procession. He is partly attributing the success to fellow MP Manoj Tiwari, who turned out to be a crowd-puller. With the BJP leadership advising its legislators and lawmakers to organise such events on religious festivals, Dubey is now planning more.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 03:43 IST
Next Story

Crucial MCD vote today, BJP puts up brave face: ‘Every vote counts’

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close