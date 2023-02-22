Delhi Confidential: Poll Warmth

The Congress may be just a marginal player in Nagaland but that did not stop party chief Mallikarjun Kharge from travelling to the state for campaigning. He had not campaigned in Tripura and may not visit Meghalaya either, where the party is in much better shape. Interestingly, Shashi Tharoor — the suave and articulate Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram — is among the party’s star campaigners in Nagaland. Interestingly, Kharge and Tharoor, who fought against each other for the post of Congress president last year, travelled together to Nagaland on Tuesday.

Festive Fervour

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who organised a procession (Shiv Barat) on Mahashivratri in Devgarh (Jharkhand), is now all excited as the event turned out to be a big success. A number of videos posted on his social media pages show hordes of people taking part in the procession. He is partly attributing the success to fellow MP Manoj Tiwari, who turned out to be a crowd-puller. With the BJP leadership advising its legislators and lawmakers to organise such events on religious festivals, Dubey is now planning more.