Delhi Confidential: Healing Touch

THE CENTRAL government and the BJP appear to have begun efforts to provide “healing touch” in Nagaland, where the party had to face a tough time over the December 4 civilian killings in Mon district by security forces. During his three-day visit to the state, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the district where he announced that he has come there as “PM Narendra Modi’s representative” and as their “colleague, partner and friend in New Delhi”. Being the first Union minister to visit the district after the December killings, Chandrasekhar spent time with the villagers at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak, who is also the granddaughter of the founder of Mon town. Party insiders said this was a gesture to regain the confidence of the Konyak community. The minister also tried to send warm signals to the community by reviewing the central scheme implementation, sitting in Longwa village – half of which falls in Myanmar and half in India.

Sticking To Dreams

AT THE release of a book co-authored by noted radiologists Dr Colonel C S Pant and Dr Vaneeta Kapur in the national capital on Saturday, a doctor who was on the dais conveyed his concerns on how medical graduates have to struggle for years together to first get the degree and then a job. Agreeing with him, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, who released the book, recalled how he had tried to discourage his daughter Sri Bhuvana Nuthalapati, who was also in the audience, while she was preparing for medical entrance exams. The CJI, who had seen the struggles of doctors, advised her that it was better to be a lawyer like him. She, however, persisted and went on to get an MD in Radiology and is currently working with Dr Pant and Dr Kapur.

The Reminder

Soon, the HIS SHIFT from bureaucracy to politics was quick. Former Enforcement Directorate Joint Director Rajeshwar Singh got the BJP ticket to contest from Sarojini Nagar constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections a day after he resigned from service. But it appears that he would take time to get used to life as an MLA. Singh, as someone who follows national and international events closely, posts his views on social media, but every time he comments on anything other than his constituency issue or issues related to Uttar Pradesh, his voters remind him that his focus should be on Sarojini Nagar. When he tweeted on the Russia-Ukraine war and even Tajinder Bagga’s arrest, there were reminders that he is MLA from UP. “MLA ho UP k Ukraine k nai, Uspar dhyan do, bhai” was one of the advices.