Delhi Confidential: Health Matters

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav landed in Delhi on Sunday evening to complete some paperwork with the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday. But the sudden dip in the health of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had him concerned. Though Mulayam had returned home, Akhilesh rushed back to Lucknow on Monday morning to personally attend to his father. Though the paperwork for his election as MP can wait, his presence in Lucknow came as a relief to party workers who feared that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling on the SP patriarch in his absence would send the wrong message.

Red Carpet

Advertising

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy is turning out to be a stickler for cleanliness. Even though the red carpets on the Home Ministry’s stairs were vacuum cleaned a day before the new ministers took over, Reddy on Friday expressed his displeasure to the administrative staff about the carpet’s upkeep. He was so disappointed that he likened it to a railway station. He then called the joint secretary responsible for administration and showed him the state of affairs. The carpets have been cleaned again now.

Serious Speculation

Overeager tweets by a Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader followed by a congratulatory post by a minister on Monday led to speculation about former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj being appointed governor of Andhra Pradesh. BJYM leader S G Surya tweeted that Swaraj had been appointed AP governor. Soon after, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted a congratulatory message to Swaraj. Both subsequently deleted the tweet. The rumour mills were put to rest after Swaraj herself denied the development and tweeted: “I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External Affairs. This was enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.”