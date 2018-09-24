Delhi Confidential: A Different Tune

Mulayam Singh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav

During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav had drawn criticism for his speech at a rally in which he opposed capital punishment for rape and said “ladke, ladke hain, galti ho jati hai (boys are boys, they commit mistakes)”. Four years on, at a party event in Delhi on Sunday, Mulayam pulled up organisers for poor presence of women. He also expressed unhappiness that the few women who turned up were not allowed to come forward. He also advocated giving women tickets for elections. Akhilesh, in his speech, said Netaji (Mulayam) cannot question him on giving representation to women as he has sent his wife to Lok Sabha. Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav is the MP from Kannauj.

Fighting Infighting

When it planned its strategy for the 2019 election, the BJP looked to the southern states to compensate for possible losses in its tally from the Hindi belt. However, party leaders seem to be getting impatient with the state units in the South. They admit that internal differences and one-upmanship among its leaders are becoming hurdles to the party’s plans there. The central leadership has told party units in Telangana and Karnataka not to conduct press conferences every day. In these two states, sources said, leaders from different factions have been holding press conferences on a daily basis, often damaging the party’s interests instead of getting traction for its ideas. The leaders also admitted that the press conferences were did not even draw enough mediapersons.

Friction Over Faculty

IIM-Lucknow had informed IIM-Sirmaur that starting from the new academic session this year, it will no longer be able to lend its faculty to the institution. The decision was justified on the ground that IIM-Lucknow’s resources are already stretched since it is running an off-campus centre in Noida and mentoring IIM-Jammu. This led to friction between the two institutes and IIM-Sirmaur sought HRD Ministry’s intervention earlier this year. The government too felt that IIM-Lucknow was overburdened, except, recently the institute sent a letter informing HRD Ministry that it will be lending its faculty to upcoming sports university in Manipur for its sports management programme. This has got the government thinking that maybe stretched resources is not the reason why IIM-Lucknow decided to discontinue lending its faculty to IIM-Sirmaur.

