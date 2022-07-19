Delhi Confidential: Speculation Galore

Once it became public that BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was not getting another Rajya Sabha term, there was much speculation about his next role. While some declared that he will be the vice-presidential candidate, some said he will be go as J&K Lieutenant General. After BJP announced former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate, social media was abuzz on Sunday with talks that Naqvi will succeed Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. But what amused everyone was a tweet from the BJP MP Hans Raj Hans, who congratulated Naqvi for being appointed as West Bengal Governor. He later deleted the tweet, but the screenshot was still making rounds.

Centre Of Attraction

When the Lower House met on Monday, the centre of attraction was Shatrughan Sinha, who recently won the Asansol by-election on a Trinamool Congress ticket after quitting the BJP. Sinha was sitting with his sunglasses on in the front row on the Opposition side and a number of MPs cutting across party lines were seen coming to greet him when the House proceedings were adjourned. Earlier, he took oath in Hindi and ended it with “Jai Bangla”. When he came to take the oath, he greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also responded promptly. Sinha, who previously was a BJP MP from Patna, had criticised PM Modi publicly.

Oath, Repeat

It is rare for an MP to take oath twice. Well, Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Jaggesh had to take oath for a second time on Monday as his first oath-taking was not in order. Jaggesh had taken oath in the name of Shri Raghavendra Swamy, a 16th-century saint, on July 8 when the House was not in session. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu then asked officials to check whether the oath was in order. After the examination, officials told Naidu that it was not in order and the member will have to take oath again. Without taking his name, Naidu said while taking the oath, one should read the prescribed form and any deviation will make their oath invalid.