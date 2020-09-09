Delhi Confidential: Back In Business

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has announced that after a gap of six months, the ministry will start organising ‘Hunar haat’ once more. The next Hunar Haat is slotted for October 9, and it will showcase indigenous toys in keeping with the Prime Minister’s pitch for ‘swadeshi toys’ and ‘local for global’.

Unique Designs

Railway station redevelopment is a priority of the government. Along with redesigning buildings and upgrading facilities, the idea is to design each station according to their unique requirements. Officials cite Ayodhya station which, when redeveloped, will cater to mostly pilgrims. As a result, it will need facilities for purchase of puja materials, more toilets and cloakrooms for safekeeping of personal items of pilgrims. The new design philosophy of redevelopment is now based on unique requirements of each station and not just beatification of façade.

Rare Praise

Veteran RSS leader and former BJP general secretary K N Govindacharya has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. In a statement, he said he wished the PM success for the initiative. This is the first time that Govindacharya, who was on a sabbatical for 20 years, has commented on government policy. He will undertake a journey along the Ganga between September 9 and October 2 and announce the results of observations and study over 20 years.

