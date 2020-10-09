Delhi Confidential: Penning a Paean

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s latest blog is a paean to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nearly 1,500-word blog, titled “Shri Narendra Modi’s 20 glorious years of good governance”, talks first about Modi as the Gujarat Chief Minister and then as the Prime Minister. Naqvi calls Modi’s tenure a “crown of thorns”, the thorns being the natural calamities: earthquake in Bhuj, Gujarat, and now Covid-19. The blog details how Modi has tackled every crisis with efficiency and grace, finally lacing India firmly on the world stage.

See-Saw Sight

On the 88th Air Force Day, the celebration at Hindan Air Force Station featured, for the first time, the recently arrived Rafale fighter jets. Of the five planes that have arrived, two were present at the ceremony: one for display, and another as part of the flypast show. However, the aero show turned out to be a bit of a dampener due to reasons beyond IAF’s control. The increasing levels of pollution in the NCR over the last few days made tracing the aircraft acrobats tougher than expected.

Tribute to a Pioneer

As the world waits for a Covid-19 vaccine, the French mission in Delhi is celebrating vaccine pioneer Louis Pasteur. With a world-famous Pasteur Institute of India in Tamil Nadu, the French cultural institute in India is coming out with a Tamil translation of Pasteur’s biography.

