Delhi Confidential: Supervising Sarovar

On the back of BJP’s decisive victory in Uttar Pradesh, the Muslim-dominated district of Rampur has received a basket of infrastructure treats. Beginning this week, it will host its own “Amrit Sarovar” in Patwai, with the Prime Minister having promised 75 sarovars/lakes for every district. This week, the Amrit Sarovar will be opened to boating, shops and selfie points, becoming a “model rural picnic spot”. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was in charge of Rampur for the UP Assembly elections, has been supervising the work for the lake.

Filling Up

Nearly three months after appointing former Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Prof M Jagadesh Kumar as the University Grants Commission chairperson, the Centre is set to fill the vice-chairperson’s post of the higher education regulator. It is learnt that Tata Institute of Social Sciences faculty member Dipak Srivastava and Information and Library Network Centre (INFLIBNET) director Prof J P Singh Joorel are among the contenders for the post. The government had advertised the vacant position last December.

Green Pact Inked

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav today signed a Joint Declaration of Intent with German Minister for Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection Steffi Lemke, one of the deliverables of the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. The JDI will look at providing socioeconomic benefits for forest-dependent communities.