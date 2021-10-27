Delhi confidential: Language Push

TWO NEW members of Rajya Sabha took their oaths on Tuesday — in their respective mother tongue. While TMC’s Sushmita Dev took the oath in Bengali, BJP’s S Selvaganapathy took it in Tamil. Of the 14 members who have taken the oath recently, 10 have done so in seven regional languages. Expressing happiness about this trend, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who has often encouraged people to learn and speak in their mother tongue, said this is in line with the federal spirit. Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the deputy leader of the House, was also present for the ceremony.

On The Wall

THE GOVERNMENT is observing Vigilance Awareness Week. As part of this, ministries are creating various campaigns and messages for officials. One message has drawn the attention of officials at Rail Bhawan. Pasted on the wall on way to the power corridors on the second floor of Rail Bhawan, is a frame with a cartoon of wads of cash falling from the sky and into a man’s briefcase. With that is the message: “Ill-gotten cash wealth is like cancer… it destroys everything you love and cherish.” What has drawn some mirth among officers passing by is that the wads of cash carry US dollar sign, instead of rupee. Officers are heard joking that the message is not relevant to them.

Catching Up

HEALTH MINISTER Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday held a detailed press briefing on the launch of the flagship PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. During the briefing, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was also scheduled to address the press. However, he arrived late because of an important meeting of the cabinet committee on investment and growth. But Bhushan made up for the delay, and answered most of the questions at the high tea that was organised after the briefing.