Delhi confidential: Poll Cheer

A POLL by US-based survey research firm Morning Consult has given Prime Minister Narendra Modi the highest approval rating among global leaders. With a 70 per cent approval rating — up from 63% in early May during the peak of the second Covid wave — Modi led the charts that tracked 12 other leaders. These included US President Joe Biden at 48 per cent, German Chancellor Angela Merkel at 52 per cent, and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga at the bottom at 25 per cent. BJP chief J P Nadda retweeted a tweet by Morning Consult and BJP’s official handle also used the data. The sample size for India was approximately 2,126. All interviews were conducted online and, in India, the agency said, the sample is representative of the “literate population”.

Knock, Knock

ONCE A prominent address in the VIP area of the national capital, 35 Lodhi Estate continues to be a talking point in the power circles. While it was in the news when it was taken away from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for BJP national media head Anil Baluni, who never occupied it, the current occupant appears to be facing a problem because of the number of visitors coming to meet the BJP leader. Baluni had turned down the offer, saying he would not want a “high-profile” address. It was then given to Additional Solicitor General Jayant K Sood. But with the allocation of the house to Baluni in news, many visitors reach 35 Lodhi Estate, asking for him. It is then left to the staff there to re-direct them to Baluni’s old address.

Sapling Celebrations

SACHIN PILOT will turn 44 on Tuesday. While his party is yet to politically rehabilitate him, the Congress leader’s supporters are gearing up to celebrate his birthday in a big way. The celebrations will not be usual, but will nevertheless be a show of strength. One gets to hear that his supporters are planning to plant 10 lakh saplings on Monday across the length and breadth of Rajasthan. The idea is to plant at least 5,000 saplings in each of the 200 assembly constituencies. Last year, his supporters celebrated his birthday by organising a massive blood donation drive.