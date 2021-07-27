Delhi confidential: (No) Work Woes

While he regularly asks MPs to not disrupt proceedings and allow the House to function in the protest-prone Monsoon Session so far, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has lamented the lack of work with him due to the disruptions. In his daily morning meeting with Deputy Chairman Harivansh, along with some leaders and senior officials, Naidu said that there is “no work in Parliament House; no work at official house” — the latter a reference to his residence. “Don’t know how long this lasts. It’s tough to live without adequate work having been used to work packed days,” he is learnt to have said. He also expressed concern on the feedback that disruptions are likely to continue for the rest of the session. He stated that nearly 90 members have been denied the opportunity to raise a range of issues of public concern in the House after their notices were admitted.

Catching Up

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is catching up with many leaders inside the House during daily disruptions, seemed to have noticed who is with whom for the protests on Monday. Rahul, who took part in protests by Congress MPs in Lok Sabha, was seen reaching out to TMC’s Saugata Roy, DMK leaders T R Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran, and even some YSRCP members. He was also seen going to BSP’s Ritesh Pandey, pointing towards the placard the latter held. Pandey then looked at his placard and went back to his seat. Apparently, Rahul had asked him why he was holding a placard that said “Repeal Farm Laws (Shiromani Akali Dal)”. Pandey returned with another one, which said, “SAD and BSP”. The BSP is part of the SAD-led group protesting against the farm laws, while the Congress-led UPA as well as TMC are agitating against the Pegasus snooping row, although protesting separately.

Celebrating Policy

On July 29, it will be a year since the new National Education Policy was unveiled by the Education Ministry. Although the implementation hasn’t exactly kicked off with a bang — partly due to the pandemic slowing down work — the ministry has decided to mark the day with an event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is learnt, will address this event in which a progress report of sorts is expected to be shared. The ministry is tight-lipped about details of the event.