Delhi Confidential: First-Hand Knowledge

K K Ragesh

With the Monsoon Session coming to a close, several MPs have returned to their home states. Elamaram Kareem and K K Ragesh—the CPI(M) MPs from Kerala who were among the eight members suspended for their “unruly” behaviour—have, however, proceeded to Haryana. They want to meet the farmers protesting against the farm Bills and gain first-hand understanding of the situation on the ground. Clearly, for the Opposition, the battle has just begun.

Stronger Ties

In a rather unusual gesture, both External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval went for Saudi National Day celebrations on Wednesday. Following the Covid-19 protocol, Saudi ambassador to India Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati hosted an in-person celebration at the embassy lawns. The presence of both the external affairs minister and NSA reflected India’s growing ties with Saudi Arabia.

Issue Of Access

Is the Rajya Sabha website not accessible abroad? Well, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says it is not. Ramesh, the party’s chief whip in the Upper House, tweeted that he has been receiving emails from students abroad saying they are unable to access the Rajya Sabha website. “On checking I’m informed both LS & RS websites have been geofenced for a month, till mid-October, due to ‘continuous suspicious attacks’, and therefore can be accessed only from India,” he says.

Providing Shelter

With the Taliban on the rise, 357 Sikh community members have come to India from Afghanistan in the last six months. While they are not eligible to become citizens under the new CAA, India is sheltering them with the help of the Sikh community.

