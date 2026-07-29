Delhi Confidential: Helping Hand

AMID THE mounting tension between the Treasury benches and the Opposition, Parliament on Tuesday witnessed some moments of bonhomie between the two sides. After the Rajya Sabha was adjourned in the morning, Union Minister J P Nadda, who is the Leader of the House, and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge went to the canteen together. Nadda was seen holding Kharge’s hand as the latter often faces mobility and walking difficulties. Inside the canteen, while Kharge joined Congress members, Nadda was seen enjoying tea with BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar and others during the brief break.

Gen Z jibe

TAKING A leaf out of the students’ protest over paper leaks, Shiv Sena (Shinde) MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, during the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, sought to attack the Congress “in Gen Z lingo”. Shinde alleged that the principal opposition party had been “MIA (missing in action)” from the protests at Jantar Mantar but chose to stage a protest outside the PM’s residence out of “FOMO (fear of missing out)”. He added that the party was “delulu (delusional)” if it thought that former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had stepped down due to its pressure.