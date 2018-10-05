Delhi Confidential: Capital Calling

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Top RSS functionaries are spending much time in the national capital, attending programmes and speaking on various matters. Last month, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a three-day lecture series in New Delhi and voiced the RSS’s views on a number of contemporary issues. The same week, Bhagwat released two books on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri mosque issue in the capital. On Wednesday, he released a book on Madan Mohan Malviya at National Museum and addressed the gathering. On Thursday, he addressed a Gita Seminar while RSS’s cultural wing Sanskrit Bharti in collaboration with Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti began a three-day event — Charkha — at Rajghat to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. RSS Sah-sarkaryvah Suresh Soni was invited as chief guest on the first day. Sah-sarkaryvah Krishna Gopal will be special guest there on Saturday.

Rainbow Reception

Days after the recent Supreme Court judgment decriminalising gay sex, the British High Commission on Thursday hosted a reception to celebrate the verdict. More than 100 members of the LGBTQI community, human rights activists and lawyers came together to applaud the court ruling, hailing it as a moment to cherish in their fight to secure basic rights. The venue was lit up in the iconic LGBTQI rainbow colours, setting the scene for a vibrant and colourful celebration. The reception recognised the efforts of the groups and individuals who have worked to promote the rights of the LGBTQI community. It also highlighted the progress made both by the Indian and UK governments on LGBTQI issues.

Venue Confusion

Minutes before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan were scheduled to speak about the India International Science Festival beginning in Lucknow, an announcement was made about a change of venue, triggering a commotion at the Indira Gandhi Pratishtan. The information of the new venue — the CM’s residence — for a press conference was given to the media through WhatsApp because the CM apparently had to speak about the reduction in fuel prices. Soon after, a government official took the microphone to admit he had no idea who the announcer was, and assured everyone that the CM was in fact on his way to the venue and everyone could settle back into their seats.

