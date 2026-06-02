Delhi Confidential: Stint Stance

‘Completing 12 years of trust, development and public welfare’ is the tagline of BJP’s celebration of the third anniversary of the current Narendra Modi-led government. Party president Nitin Nabin has suggested media interactions at the Centre and state levels, and a special outreach campaign from June 8-14 during which tree-plantation and cleanliness drives, and public welfare camps will be organised. State units have been directed to talk about how Modi “will become the longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister of the country” in the coming days. Although first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had held the office for 16 years and 286 days continuously, he was not an elected premier for the first over four-and-half years of his stint.

Cause & Effect The NTA chief, Higher Education Secretary, and Health Secretary on Monday appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, headed by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, for the second time on the issue of the NEET-UG paper leak. While the officials did not present anything significantly new before the committee, one of the smaller revelations was that the government has refunded the examination fee to all candidates for the cancelled exam and will not charge for the June 21 paper — something that was already known. What was not known, however, was the financial impact of the decision. It was learnt that the government will forgo over Rs 300 crore on this account.