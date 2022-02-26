Delhi confidential: For The Soldiers

During a webinar on boosting the country’s defence manufacturing capability on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the days when he was a just a party worker for the BJP. He told participating industry leaders and officials that as a party worker he was posted in Punjab for a while when he got a chance to chat with some Indian soldiers at Wagah border. He said one of them told him that the Indian gate is smaller than “our enemy’s”, and that it should be bigger, and the flag higher. This, the Prime Minister said, touched his heart, as it showed him how much the Indian soldiers take pride in items made in the country, and encouraged the industry to manufacture weapons for them.

Reaching Out

MONTHS AFTER the government repealed the controversial farm laws, Union Ministry of Agriculture is going to reach out to farmers in a big way. The ministry has planned a campaign – Meri Policy Mere Hath – to distribute policy documents of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to farmers across the country. The campaign will be launched by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, his home state, on Saturday. It is learnt that more than 25,000 farmers have been invited for the event. The event is significant as the the state is scheduled to go to polls next year.

Canteen Is Back

AFTER THREE years of waiting, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, headquartered at Indira Paryavaran Bhavan in Jorbagh, has finally got a canteen. Ministry officials say despite trying hard, they had been unable to start the canteen due to tendering issues. The previous lease for the canteen had lapsed but due to the pandemic, and because they received no bids, the ministry was unable to reopen it for its staff and visitors. The running of the canteen has finally been awarded, and the occasion is being seen as so momentous, that Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will himself inaugurate it..