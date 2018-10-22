Delhi confidential: Yet to change

MJ Akbar has not tweeted since October 17 and the last post is a photo of the statement of his resignation which is also the pinned tweet. MJ Akbar has not tweeted since October 17 and the last post is a photo of the statement of his resignation which is also the pinned tweet.

It has been days since M J Akbar resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct during his days as a newspaper editor. However, till Sunday evening, his Twitter handle @mjakbar with the blue tick still identified him as “Minister of State for External Affairs, Govt of India.” He has not tweeted since October 17 and the last post is a photo of the statement of his resignation which is also the pinned tweet.

A Series of Exits

Minister of State, Health, Anupriya Patel’s office is dealing with an exodus of sorts — close upon the heels of the exit of additional private secretary Jitender and one more person on the personal staff of the minister, customs service officer Pratima Singh, who was her private secretary, has also quit. There is no clarity on the successive resignations but it is learnt that with the minister frequently shuttling between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the work pressure had become too much.

Delayed advice

After a long wait, it seems Minister of State for HRD, Satya Pal Singh, will not join as Chancellor of the Haridwar-based Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya. Although Singh was keen, he had put it on hold because officers in his ministry decided to seek legal opinion. While Law Ministry clarified that the Chancellor’s post is not an ‘Office of Profit’, it pointed out that the university’s decision to appoint Singh has been challenged in court. It is learnt that the ministry has advised Singh to not accept the offer since the matter is now sub judice. It took the ministry over two months to offer the advice and it is learnt that Singh was unhappy about the delay.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App