Delhi confidential: Seeking Solution

In what seems like an attempt to dial down tension between Mizoram and Assam, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga released a series of tweets on Friday. In the first, he congratulated Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and Mary Kom, calling them proud daughters of Northeast India, and tagged both Manipur CM N Biren Singh and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to the tweet. He then tweeted a public notice by the Mizoram government saying that no non-Mizoram resident will be prevented from travelling through Kolasib district, where the recent flare-up happened, with the hashtag ‘NorthEast India will always be One’. He tagged the Assam government to this too. He added that he hopes for an amicable solution to the border tension from the central government, and tagged all the Northeast CMs, Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

New Lines

The Opposition, which has been staging protests with sloganeering in the Lok Sabha, tried to bring some freshness in their agitation. After getting their slogan-shouting in coordination, MPs from the Congress, DMK and TMC introduced fresh slogans on Thursday and Friday. While Congress MP from Tamil Nadu S Jothimani shouted “Vendum vendum vivadam vendum” (We want debate) in Tamil, TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee led with “Khela hobe” – TMC’s hit slogan during the Assembly polls – for others. On Friday, “Khela hobe” chants were led by Punjab MP Jasbir Singh Gill, and protesters introduced fresh slogans like “Modigiri bandh karo, dadagiri bandh karo”.

Chennai-Bound

The Opposition’s shouting power in Lok Sabha will be a notch lower on Monday when Parliament reconvenes after the weekend break. Most of the DMK and Congress MPs from Tamil Nadu are unlikely to be present that day as they will be in Chennai. On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Assembly and unveil a portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi within the Assembly Hall at Fort St George. One gets to hear that all Tamil Nadu MPs have been invited for the event, and almost all of them are planning to attend.