Delhi Confidential: Hard Lines

WHEN KERALA Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh recently posted on social media a photograph of him with a Union Minister, who was a fellow MP during his previous terms in Lok Sabha, little did he anticipate that it could make him a target of trolls. During his visit to Shimla for the All India Presiding Officers’ meeting, Rajesh was photographed with Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur, who addressed the conference on the last day. After returning to Kerala, the CPI(M) leader posted the photograph, with a note on friendship beyond party lines on his Facebook page. This immediately provoked trolls as well as a section of CPI(M) cadre, who criticised the Speaker. With many of them referring to Thakur’s controversial speech during the Delhi election campaign, Rajesh broke his silence, saying the criticism against the BJP leader’s stance was “justified and relevant”. However, some backed Rajesh’s argument that personal friendship should not have political boundaries.

Trending Now A NUMBER of BJP leaders, including senior leaders, have started posting pictures with their spouses on their wedding anniversaries. Earlier this week, Union minister Bhupender Yadav, who otherwise uses his social media platform only for official announcements, posted a collage of pictures with his wife on their 25th wedding anniversary. Two days later, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was away in the US, posted a picture with his wife on their 37th wedding anniversary, saying it was the first time they were not together on their anniversary. On Wednesday, Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal posted a video with his wife Dimple, announcing their 24th wedding anniversary. Single Platform NATIONAL MISSION for Clean Ganga (NMCG), along with National Urban Affairs of India (NIUA), will jointly launch the government’s River Cities Alliance in Delhi on Thursday. The two organisations have already collaborated on guidance frameworks for development of “river-sensitive cities”, in line with directions from the Prime Minister. Officials now say that during implementation of such development by several cities, they realised a need for a platform for exchange of knowledge, thus, conceptualising the Alliance.