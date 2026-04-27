Delhi Confidential: Lying Low

AT A grand public meeting to mark BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary on October 9 last year, party president Mayawati had announced that she and other top party leaders will soon reach out to the masses, giving hope to party workers of a possible revival in the party’s fortunes. Nothing much has changed five months later though. Mayawati is even missing from campaigning in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where the party has fielded candidates. On Friday, party national convener Akash Anand addressed an indoor meeting of workers in New Barrackpore, his first in West Bengal this poll season. Earlier this month, he addressed a rally in Tamil Nadu.

Face Value CONGRESS CIRCLES in Delhi and Lucknow are abuzz with the possibility of the UP unit getting a new president. A section of leaders in UP and Delhi feel that appointing a Dalit face could benefit the party in next year’s Assembly polls in the state. The name of a Dalit leader, who has recently won the trust of Rahul Gandhi, is doing the rounds in party circles. While a decision is yet to be made by the Congress high command, some senior leaders in the party think incumbent state chief Ajay Rai should continue.