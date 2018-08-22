Delhi Confidential: Seen, Not Seen

BSP chief Mayawati BSP chief Mayawati

While BSP chief Mayawati did not attend Monday’s all-party prayer meeting for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee — her message was read out at the meet by Rajya Sabha MP and party’s senior leader Satish Mishra – Mayawati was the last leader who had seen Vajpayee at hospital before his death. Many politicians who visited the BJP veteran on his last day at AIIMS had obliged the requests of doctors to not to see him personally, but Mayawati had insisted on seeing him. The doctors had to eventually allow her.

Journey Of The Ashes

The BJP has announced that the ashes of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be immersed in rivers across the country. The urns containing the ashes will be handed over to state BJP chiefs on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah. The function will take place in the party’s old headquarters – 11, Ashoka Road – which is currently getting transformed into a full-fledged election war room for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Up Against A Wall

There were no significant decisions at the IIT Council meeting chaired by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday. The IITs did not agree to quite a few of the proposals tabled by the government during the meeting. One decision that came up for post-facto approval of the Council was the move to change the selection procedure of IIT directors. Last year, Javadekar, in his capacity as the Council’s chairman, decided to end the system of giving a second consecutive term to the incumbent IIT director without inviting applications for the post from other eligible candidates. In other words, the incumbent head now has to compete with everyone for a second term. Since the decision has already been implemented, the Council had little choice but to approve it. However, one IIT expressed unhappiness with the move. Industrialist Sanjiv Goenka, chairperson of IIT Kharagpur, is learnt to have said at the meeting that the government should revert to the old system.

