Delhi Confidential: A Friend of India

Recalling former PM and President of Mauritius, Anerood Jugnauth, 91, who died on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him “a tall leader & statesman”, who was the architect of modern Mauritius. Awarded the Padma Vibhushan, Jugnauth, considered architect of the country’s economic miracle of the 1980s, was father of current Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who had met Jugnauth recently in February, called the late leader — who was of Indian origin — a “towering leader” and a “special friend” of India. “Still recall his warmth and graciousness the last time I called on him,” Jaishankar tweeted, posting a picture of their meeting.

Reins On

The BJP national leadership’s decision to make the seventh death anniversary of former Union minister Gopinath Munde a significant event has triggered murmurs in the party’s Maharashtra unit. On Thursday, the party organised a meeting to remember Munde, a prominent OBC leader from Maharashtra, and the Postal department issued a special cover to commemorate the death anniversary. BJP president J P Nadda made a speech, reminding party leaders and workers how Munde had helped BJP to grow in Maharashtra — and unlike the usual practice, English translation of the speech was also distributed along with the original in Hindi. The move, which came after Munde’s daughter Pankaja Munde and leaders once close to the late leader expressed their reservation and resentment against the way BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is functioning, has sparked whispers in BJP corridors that the national leadership is finally listening to others. Fadnavis, who was accused of clipping the wings of all his critics in the party, may be having a bit of a tough time — at least for now.

Postings Done

Two ambassadorial postings have been filled up as South Block works amid the pandemic. Sanjiv Kohli (IFS; 1988 batch), presently High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, has been appointed the next Ambassador of India to Serbia, while B Shyam (IFS; 2000), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Osaka-Kobe, will be the next Ambassador of India to Iceland.