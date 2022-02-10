Delhi confidential: Health Matters

UNION HEALTH Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, a cycle enthusiast, is very particular about fitness and healthy lifestyle. After taking over the ministry, he wanted to roll out a canteen that serves nutritious and healthy food options. Following his orders, the Health Ministry on Tuesday started the canteen with a special menu. On the first day, the canteen served moong dal cheela with peas. Significantly, an additional secretary will oversee the daily menu.

Court Rap

HEARING A case against a group accused of duping people who invested in gold savings schemes, Justice S K Kaul of Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over WhatsApp messages about the case being sent by the affected to groups of which he was part of. “I don’t want to receive WhatsApp messages concerning the case. Someone sneaks into my groups and leaves messages,” he said. The bench also comprising Justice M M Sundresh added, “We express concern over the investors sending WhatsApp messages to us seeking justice. We appreciate the endeavour but this is not the way to seek justice.” It called upon them to refrain from such acts.

On Your Marx

IT IS not usual for someone to use the names the Pope and Communist philosopher Karl Marx to push the same argument. But that is what CPI member Binoy Viswam did in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday while criticising the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Viswam first quoted Pope Francis about neoliberalism and limits of believing in the markets. Immediately after, he began to quote Karl Marx, but his time was exhausted. As he still tried to make his final point, using Marx, Sitharaman stood up and said, “ I just want to make it sure that I heard it right.” She asked if Viswam first quoted Pope Francis and “immediately after that he is quoting Marx? I just want to be sure”. There was some laughter, but Viswam managed to quote Marx before the next speaker began his speech.