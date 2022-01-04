Delhi confidential: Spreading The Word

As India rolled out the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 year age group on Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited RML Hospital to take stock of the special preparations for the new group. During the visit, he interacted with beneficiaries and specially requested them to spread the word about child vaccination. He also asked them to motivate their friends to come out in large numbers for jabs.

Covid Precautions

AMID RISING Covid cases, the Ministry of Personnel has issued orders that only 50% of officials below the level of under secretary will attend the office physically in any ministry or department till January 31. It also said that all meetings, unless absolutely essential to hold physically, must be held virtually. It has advised officials not to have visitors. Office timings have also been staggered to avoid overcrowding. It has also done away with biometric attendance for government employees till January 31. Pregnant women and employees with disability are exempt from attending office physically.

Tech Issues

GOVERNMENT event involving various ed-tech platforms was marred by technological disruptions on Monday. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who addressed the event, said the manner in which the disruptions halted the event reflected the sheer imperative of having uninterrupted Internet access. “Imagine your Internet stops working, you are not able to abuse someone on WhatsApp, or appreciate someone, or indulge in gossip… zindagi adhuri ho jaati hai,” Pradhan said in a lighter vein, drawing nervous laughter from officials present.