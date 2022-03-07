Delhi Confidential: Brainstorming Session

HEALTH MINISTER Mansukh Mandaviya has been holding regular ‘Chintan Shivir’ with senior officials of his ministry. A month ago, he held one such meeting at the National Institute of Health & Family Welfare. It lasted for a day and a half, and the topic of discussion was improving medical education in India so that foreigners come here and study. Another one was held this Friday and Saturday at National Institute of Biologicals in Noida. The topic was how to promote India as a destination for wellness travel. Since NIB Noida has a hostel, the officials participating in this round of discussion had to stay back the night. The aim was to hold informal interactions where different stakeholders in the ministry get to know each other.

Going Digital PARALLEL TO the electoral battles, the BJP is about to go in for changes at the organisation level. Preparing itself to enter into a digitalised era for its functioning, the party has launched a pilot project in the Madhya Pradesh unit. Party in charge P Muralidhar Rao has laid out a plan to put in a system in which there are teams of two to interact with workers in 65,000 polling booths in the state. While one teammate will look after political functioning, the second member, the younger one, has been trained for a new app – Sanghatan – to register workers, coordinate with them and to conduct people contact programmes. There are 10,000 such teams and each would cater to six or seven polling booths for two days every month. According to sources, registration of 62,000 polling booths have already taken place and work on people contact programmes has begun. Details of every programme has to be upload on the app, which will make it easier for the state unit leadership to keep a track on the activities. Once Madhya Pradesh unit is completely digitalised, it will be introduced in other states as well.