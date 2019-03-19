Delhi Confidential: Complete ‘Samajwadi’

In a condolence message for senior BJP leader and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died on Sunday, Lok Sabha member and Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav said that Parrikar in reality was completely a “samajwadi” in lifestyle. Mulayam, a former defence minister, praised Parrikar’s simplicity and highlighted that he travelled by scooter many a time despite holding the position of chief minister.

Election Humour

Advertising

BJP’s ‘Chowkidar’ campaign has not just triggered enthusiasm but also some amusement on social media. Congress president Rahul Gandhi prodded External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj — who had initially not added the prefix to her name like her party and ministerial colleagues — to add ‘Chowkidar’ to her Twitter handle. “It’s looking very bad,” he had tweeted. Another tweet that caught everyone’s attention on Monday morning was from former governor Swaraj Kaushal, Sushma’s husband. Screenshots of a tweet from governorswaraj, a protected handle, saying “I woke up this morning to find that my wife has become a Chowkidar” did the rounds on social media. He tweeted it at 8.36 am.

South Block Victory

The Indian cricket team may have lost the ODI series against Australia, but South Block seems to have avenged the defeat this weekend. The Ministry of External Affairs’ cricket team beat the Australian High Commission team on Sunday by 10 wickets. While the Australian High Commission were all out for 152 runs in 18 overs, two young Indian diplomats, Ram Kumar (43 off 24 balls) and Aditya Rattan (89 off 38 balls) took the MEA to a 10-wicket victory. The MEA’s cricket team was captained by Anshuman Gaur, a French-speaking Indian diplomat who had served with former Vice-President Hamid Ansari and is now working with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.