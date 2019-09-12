Delhi Confidential: Focus States

In the RSS’s recent coordination meeting in Pushkar, its work in the states of Tamil Nadu and Punjab were specially discussed. The RSS considers its work at the grassroots in these two states to be weak in comparison to other states. The agenda of the meeting had a mention of this discussion. Sources said that Sah-Sarkaryawah Manmohan Vaidya and the Tamil Nadu sanghchalak presented brief statements on Punjab and Tamil Nadu, respectively, which was followed by discussion and suggestions.

Advertising

Green Initiative

A group of five National Law School of India University graduates, including former ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna’s son Satyajit Sarna, have initiated a move to float a political party that will prioritise environmental concerns of the 21st century above all else. The Green Justice Party of India has begun an online membership drive before registering the party with the Election Commission.

Another Glitch

The Vande Bharat Express has again encountered technical glitches. It is said that a lightning arrester burst a few days ago, leading to a delay en route to Delhi. The problem happened again a couple of days later. Now, it has been decided to run the train through another section as Railways says the fault is in the overhead equipment in a particular section. Some officials are sensing departmental wrangling in deciding what actually ails the showpiece train and how the organisation addresses it.

Panel Delay

It has been some time since the new Lok Sabha MPs took oath, and they are now one session old. However, Parliamentary standing committees are yet to be constituted. The matter caused much consternation during the session —- with the Opposition accusing the government of subverting Parliament and the government maintaining that it was the Opposition parties’ tardiness in giving names for the committees that had caused the delay. It is unconventional for the committees to not be in place by the beginning of September.