Delhi Confidential: Content On Table

Maneka Gandhi Maneka Gandhi

Maneka Gandhi, who has earlier held meetings with Facebook, Twitter and online matrimonial sites to look at ways to clamp down on online trolling of women, is set to meet top executives from Netflix this week. This time the agenda is that of the online streaming service which, as part of its expansion plans in India, wants to collaborate with the ministry to come up with more gender-sensitive and child friendly content.

New Venture

Justice B N Srikrishna, former justice of the Supreme Court who was heading a committee that came out with a draft data protection Bill, along with a detailed report on data protection, is learnt to have found a new challenge for himself. The septuagenarian had to learn about the nuances of data and digital economy as the head of the committee established by the government in July 2017. Now that the project is over, Justice Srikrishna is learning Japanese. Already an expert in several languages, including Sanskrit and Urdu, Justice Srikrishna is learnt to have been interested in Japanese, which can be written horizontally as well as vertically, unlike any Indian script.

Bollywood Connect

First it was Toilet Ek Prem Katha for which the Union government’s Swachh Bharat Mission head held a preview show. Now another Bollywood movie on the same theme of ending open defecation, titled Halkaa, saw its official trailer and music released by minister Hardeep Singh Puri, whose ministry is in charge of the mission’s urban component. Puri’s ministry partnered with the New Delhi Municipal Council for the event for the film, directed by Nila Madhab Panda of “I Am Kalam” fame. The launch not only had Delhi government schoolchildren in attendance but was also screened through webcast so that other children could watch it live.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App