Delhi Confidential: Others In A Spot

Mamata Banerjee

While Congress chief ministers such as Bhupesh Baghel, Amarinder Singh and Ashok Gehlot have come out in support of their West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the Centre over the transfer of police officers, her reported plans to hold a rally inviting the likes of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and DMK leader M K Stalin will put the party in a quandary. The Congress is set to take on the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal Assembly elections next year along with the Left parties. While the Congress attacks the Centre regularly over federalism, Banerjee is signaling that she will use it as an issue in the Assembly polls. It is to be seen whether Banerjee would reach out to the Congress, and how the Congress responds, if she does. The CPI(M), a votary of federalism, is also maintaining a studied silence. The Congress and the Left would also not like an anti-BJP grouping of opposition parties taking shape without them.

No Flight, No Risk

As the new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom has triggered concern and prompted India to stop flights from the UK for the moment, questions are being raised about the prospect of British PM Boris Johnson’s visit to India next month for the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest. But the UK’s minister of state in the Foreign Office, Tariq Ahmad, tweeted on Monday about British Foreign Secretary (equivalent to Foreign minister) Dominic Raab’s visit last week. He also stated, “An important trip laying the groundwork for Johnson’s visit next month. Raab is absolutely right – we want an even stronger relationship with India, as part of our work in the Indo-Pacific region.” He quote-tweeted Raab’s video, in which he spoke about his India visit.

Vedas In Science

The India International Science Festival, starting Wednesday, includes, among others, sessions on Indian history to be able to incorporate lectures on scientific and technological advances made in ancient India during the Vedic times. This is the first time that the science festival, which primarily centres around science subjects, would include such subjects.

