Delhi Confidential: Voices Of Praise

SOME OF the senior Congress leaders of G23 – the group that had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking reforms in the party – are showering praises on Mamata Banerjee over her win in the West Bengal assembly election. While Ghulam Nabi Azad has called Banerjee the “Lioness of East” for fighting and winning against all odds, Kapil Sibal described Banerjee as a courageous grassroots leader and a modern Jhansi ki Rani, who proved that no matter what the odds, Goliaths can be humbled. Manish Tewari too described her as Rani of Jhansi who has rewritten history. According to Anand Sharma, Banerjee’s win has given a ray of hope to all those who believe in an inclusive and democratic India.

New Appointments

ALMOST A year-and-half after General Bipin Rawat was appointed at the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff and the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), the Cabinet Committee on Appointments on Wednesday cleared the first regular appointment of three service officers. Lt General Anil Puri was appointed as the Additional Secretary, while three two-star rank officers – one from each force – were appointed as joint secretaries in the DMA. They are Major General K Narayanan, Rear Admiral Kapil Mohan Dhir and Air Vice Marshal Hardeep Bains. While some of these officers were already working in the DMA, now they have been given formal ACC approval.

All Precautions

ISOLATING HIMSELF after two members of his team tested positive for Covid, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later on Wednesday on Zoom. At the Lancaster House in London, where the G7 Foreign Ministers met, the delegates were separated by plastic screens, and a “family photo” of ministers was clicked as they were spaced two metres apart.