Delhi Confidential: All’s Well That Ends Well

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s plan to travel to the Capital on Monday and extend solidarity to the movement being led by the CJP at Jantar Mantar had to be scrapped at the last moment as the protesting students called off their agitation following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sources said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had agreed to accompany Banerjee, while leaders of other Opposition parties were also considering the invitation by the former Bengal CM. Banerjee, who had to cancel her Delhi flight tickets, was, however, happy about the “victory of the students”, said TMC sources.

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A CPI(M) delegation of senior leaders, including MPs John Brittas and A A Rahim, returned disappointed from RML Hospital where they had gone on Sunday to meet the student who was grievously injured during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20. Sources said officials at the hospital did not let the MPs meet Sakshi, 21, despite the leaders’ assurance that they would not “disturb” anyone, and only extend their solidarity to the student. The delegation also tried to speak to relatives of Sakshi, but couldn’t find anyone and returned without meeting the student.

Fake or Reel?

REELING FROM the aftermath of the social media-fuelled and content creator-sustained Gen Z protests, which it believes were “negatively impacted by existing algorithms” on Instagram and X, BJP circles are abuzz with questions about the fate of a 31-member Parliamentary committee that had recommended strict action against “fake news” being perpetuated in the name of social media content. Formed in December last year, the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2024-25) had flagged “massive proliferation of fake news and misinformation”, and urged the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to “explore ways and means to address the concerns associated with algorithm biases”. The panel has asked the ministry to “bring out a solution to address the issues related to big tech companies and individual content creators or influencers”.