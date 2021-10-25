Delhi confidential: Goa Focus

AHEAD OF West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Goa, her party will release a “chargesheet” against the “misrule” of past governments in the state. Before the Tamil Nadu state elections, the DMK had launched a similar “chargesheet” against the AIADMK. Like in the DMK’s case, I-PAC is also managing the TMC campaign. Apart from its Lok Sabha MPs, Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra, former Union minister Babul Supriyo, who recently joined the TMC, will attend the release event at Panaji’s Azad Maidan on Monday.

The Leak

AT THE meeting of the Congress Working Committee last week, all the members were asked to leave their mobile phones outside the meeting room. They were asked to do so because in the past details of the discussion were reported real time by the media. But even after asking the members not to carry their phones inside, the schedule of the organisational elections leaked out even before the meeting got over. Even the communication department of the party got to know about the schedule much later. Leaders are now wondering how did it happen.

Question of Health

KUNWAR DANISH Ali, BSP MP from Amroha, who had earlier written a letter to the Prime Minister demanding restoration of MPLAD scheme for MPs to take care of people’s healthcare needs during the Covid-19 pandemic, on Sunday took a jibe at the government over the 100-crore vaccination achievement. Taking to Twitter, he said the PM may try to take electoral advantage of the 100-crore vaccination milestone, but the ground reality is different. He cited an example of non-availability of medicines at the district hospital in his constituency. Insulin injection is not available in Amroha district hospital since past one year, he said, tagging a picture of a letter written by the district health officials to the UP government.