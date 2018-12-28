Delhi Confidential: Reading the silence

The optics may have been perfect for the meeting between TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and TRS leader and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao in Kolkata earlier this week, and it must have left some happy and some others nervous. But Banerjee has kept her cards close to her chest. Some have read meaning into her silence after the meeting. Apparently, KCR wanted her to make a statement after the meeting and he made one too. But the TMC leader kept mum, even after the media approached her for comments. Although many know that Banerjee does not share amiable equations with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, her silence has left many amused.

Eye On Time

In order to ensure that MPs stick to the time allotted to them while speaking in the House, the Lok Sabha has introduced a new feature. On Thursday, when the MPs stood up to raise matters of urgent public importance, the screens that display the proceedings inside the House had a separate panel indicating the name and number of the MP speaking along with the time. This, officials say, would prompt MPs to keep the time while they speak. Interestingly, all the MPs who spoke on Thursday concluded on time.

Positive Note

On a day when TMC leader Derek O’Brien slammed private airlines for poorly trained staff in the report of the parliamentary panel he heads, his party colleague in the Lok Sabha Arpita Ghosh could not stop praising a private airline, Vistara. Ghosh said she was seated in the first row in an aircraft while travelling from Kolkata to Delhi, and she left her iPad on the seat. When she contacted the airline, the response was, according to Ghosh, “extremely courteous”, and her iPad was returned to her in perfect condition without giving her much trouble.