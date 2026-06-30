Delhi Confidential: Missed Chance

AT THE oath-taking ceremony of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House J P Nadda and ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan were engaged in a discussion over the LoP’s political career. Rijiju asked how many years Kharge had completed in Parliament, to which Meghwal recalled that it was his fourth term — two stints in the Lok Sabha and the second term in the Rajya Sabha. Nadda added that before Parliament, Kharge had completed nine terms in the Karnataka Assembly. Rijiju said he too would have been in his fifth term in the Lok Sabha had the Congress not defeated him in 2009. Rijiju, who made his Lok Sabha debut in 2004, lost to Congress candidate Takam Sanjoy by 1,314 votes in 2009 from the Arunachal West constituency.

Appraisal Rush