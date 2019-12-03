Delhi Confidential: Warm Welcome

Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar

Having shepherded a three-party government in Maharashtra, NCP Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar returned to Parliament on Monday with fellow MPs both inside the House and in the Central Hall congratulating him for the “victory”. His party colleague Praful Patel too had congratulatory hands reaching out to him as he walked in and out of the House. Those from other parties reached out to them, with the exception of BJP MPs.

New Record

Speaker Om Birla seems to believe in the carrot-and-stick policy for MPs. He may have taken a strict stand against banners inside the House, but he has also begun a new system on the Lok Sabha website to keep a record of the performance of MPs on a daily basis. The website has a new item showing the performance of MPs since November 21 — it lists MPs who have raised matters under 377, matters of public importance (zero hour) and those who have participated in debates.

Party Time

The German ambassador hosted his annual “Nicolaus party” over the weekend. As around 200 children came from various embassies, the envoy said that Santa Claus had to leave his reindeer and sledge behind in the Arctic Circle, and his red Ambassador — fondly called Aunty Amby — was there to help out. They even cut a cake in the shape of a red Ambassador.

Message For Moshe

Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who was rescued by Indian nanny Sandra during the 26/11 terror attack, celebrated his Bar mitzvah — the coming of age ritual for boys. At the event, Indian ambassador to Israel Sanjiv Singla went to convey good wishes and read out a letter from PM Narendra Modi — which said that his story inspires everyone and he hoped he would come to Mumbai Chabad House some day.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App