Delhi Confidential: Many Strands

As voting progressed in Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi surprised many in the party by tweeting about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He said that though he does not subscribe to Savarkar’s ideology, the fact remains that he was an accomplished man who played a part in the freedom struggle, fought for Dalit rights and went to jail for the country. One gets to hear that senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel telephoned him as the tweet went viral. While some leaders said Patel asked Singhvi how he could tweet something like that on an election day, those close to Singhvi said Patel only asked Singhvi what he meant by his tweet. Singhvi followed up with another tweet hours later, which said “the strength of Indian thinking has been inclusive. Many strands of the freedom movement have existed — one cannot agree with the jingoism or violent elements of Savarkar’s nationalism nor with his vicious anti-Gandhism but one can accept that he was imbued by nationalist motives”.

More Responsibility

Advertising

Yet another roster duty has been added to BJP leaders’ schedules. They had been given duty for Gandhi Sankalp Yatra (for the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi), Seva Saptah (for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday) and the campaign against single-use plastic among others. J P Nadda, working president of the BJP, is all set to prepare another roster for the spokespersons, who have to defend and promote the government in all debates, to be present at BJP headquarters. The leadership wants to ensure that at least one spokesperson is at the party office throughout the day.

Message From Abroad

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, it seems, has taken his Fit India cycling message all the way to Japan. The minister, currently in the Japanese city of Okayama to attend the G20 Okayama Health Ministers’ Meeting, went on a cycling expedition in the city. He tweeted photos and wrote: “#Japan is a great country for bicycle touring, with an increasing number of bike paths, or #cycling roads as they are known locally. The weather was splendid and it was fun to ride bikes humming old Hindi melodies.” He was accompanied by officials from the Indian embassy and Additional Secretary Sanjeeva Kumar.