Delhi Confidential: Changing Style

Crises certainly change the style of functioning of leaders. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during his time in government, was reluctant to speak to the media outside Maharashtra. On Thursday, however, Fadnavis interacted with Delhi media on a web platform, during which he blamed the Uddhav Thackeray government’s ‘lack of initiatives’ for not bringing investment, and rubbished Thackeray’s call for sons of the soil to take up jobs of migrant workers who had returned home. The interaction, attended by BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, was meant to give a different perspective on Maharashtra, sources said.

Flight Fillip

Earlier than expected resumption of air travel has brightened the prospects of normal meetings of department-related standing committees of Parliament. During a meeting on May 7, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had agreed that if normal meetings are not feasible in the near future, video conferencing would be explored. If most state capitals are connected by flights, normal meetings of committees may become a reality soon. On May 18, secretaries general of both secretariats briefed Naidu and Birla on issues regarding virtual meetings.

A Step Further

Announcing the Rs 20 lakh crore relief package, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed the need for being “vocal for local” to set the country on the path of self-reliance. On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took this mantra a step forward. Speaking to representatives of India’s defence industry about their problems, Singh mentioned Modi’s slogan, and added, “We have to have indigenous products, ‘vocal for local’, but before that in our own life, local has to be focal. That is, we have to adopt swadeshi products in our life.” Singh acknowledged that the lockdown had disrupted manufacturing and supply chains, and mentioned steps taken by the RBI, the government, and his ministry to ease the situation.

