Delhi Confidential: Chance Encounter

A meeting between newly appointed Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhonsle outside Sonia Gandhi’s residence created a political buzz. Patole said it was a chance encounter. Bhonsle, according to Patole, was passing by when he saw him outside Sonia’s residence and he stopped to greet Patole since he had just taken over as MPCC president. Patole, meanwhile, signalled that he was working to ensure some defections from other parties to the Congress. “Just wait and watch, there will be surprises,” he said.

Taking Class

While giving clarification on Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s claim that he had sat on Rabindranath Tagore’s chair during his Bengal visit, Home Minister Amit Shah tried to explain that BJP President J P Nadda never said that Tagore was born in Shantiniketan. At this, TMC’s Saugata Roy stood up and asked: “OK, now you tell us where was Tagore born?” Shah refused to yield, and said: “I will become your student. But now you let me speak.” Speaker Om Birla said smiling, “Yes, he (Roy) is the professor.”

Green Sheen

At his farewell from Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s gardening skills came to the fore. PM Narendra Modi first spoke about the beautiful garden Azad has at his residence. JD(U)’s R C P Singh also recalled how Azad gave tips to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, when he visited the latter’s residence and Singh was Kumar’s aide. Modi recalled that gardens at Azad’s residence remind him of the Kashmir Valley’s beauty and always wins prizes in competitions.