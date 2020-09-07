Delhi Confidential: High On Priority

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Ahead of bypolls to 27 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, the Centre has lined up several announcements and programmes for the state. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, instrumental in the BJP’s return to power in the state, is visiting districts where polls are due. In five flood-hit districts, he announced extension of the last date for paying premium for insurance of Kharif crops under the Fasal Bima Yojana till September 7. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with street-vendors who benefited under the PM SVAnidhi scheme in Madhya Pradesh on September 9.

Party Murmurs

There is speculation within the Congress on whether doctor and activist Dr Kafeel Khan will join the party. While the leadership is tight-lipped, two leaders said his entry could not be ruled out. Khan was released from jail after the Allahabad High Court set aside his detention under the National Security Act. Escorted by a prominent Uttar Pradesh Congress leader and party workers, he crossed over to Congress-ruled Rajasthan. Congress general secretary in charge of UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had spoken to Khan after his release.

Eye On ‘Dislikes’

The increasing number of “dislikes” on videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches on social media seem to be disturbing the BJP. The Prime Minister’s latest Mann Ki Baat address received many responses from across the country in which youngsters asked where the jobs were. BJP claims that the “trend has been created by the opposition”.

Praising The People

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Sunday reopened the Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi after four months. At the event, the minister congratulated people of the country, saying that everyone had “exercised great restraint” by not going to temples, mosques, and churches during lockdown and had also taken precautions in celebrating festivals.

Making A Point

Video clips of Rhea Chakraborty being mobbed as she arrived at the Narcotics Bureau Office in Mumbai elicited a response from chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma. Soon after the clip went viral, Sharma tweeted it with a post that questioned if there are any work ethics for the media.

