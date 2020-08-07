Delhi Confidential: Helping Hand

M Venkaiah Naidu M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Ushamma read the Ramayana on Wednesday as the ground-breaking ceremony took place in Ayodhya. His family members have donated Rs 5 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has been accepting donations for the temple construction and has already collected more than Rs 30 crore. Ushamma has also collected Rs 5 lakh for the fight against Covid-19. The money was sent to PM CARES.

Poll Talk

Without much fanfare, the Congress kickstarted its digital campaign in Bihar on Thursday with Rahul Gandhi addressing a virtual rally. The workers may have been enthused but many leaders of Bihar were not. Rahul had in a previous meeting told them that alliance talks should be concluded by July 31. But the talks have not begun. Today, he again asked AICC in-charge of Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil, who was among the attendees, to hold talks with existing and prospective allies on seat-sharing. At the meeting, Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh threw a surprise by praising the efforts of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in fighting the pandemic while alleging mismanagement in Bihar.

Novel Celebration

Celebrating events while maintaining social distancing norms requires innovative thinking by the government. With Independence Day coming up, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has come up with an idea to organise the “first ever online patriotic film festival” starting Friday. The National Film Development Corporation, under the I&B Ministry, will showcase through movies “Indian history that marks the bravery of our freedom fighters and aims to create a festive and patriotic mood among Indians across the globe”. Close to 30 movies that will be available to watch for free include Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi, Bimal Roy’s Udayer Pathey, G Aravindan’s Uttarayanam and Shyam Benegal’s Gandhi Se Mahatma Tak.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.