Delhi confidential: Balancing Act

Before Rajya Sabha was adjourned by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu amid Opposition protests, within six minutes of commencement of the morning session on Tuesday, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan presented the listed papers on behalf of a number of ministers, as has been happening almost throughout the Monsoon Session. Unhappy with this, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked the Chairman if he was “allowing this laying of all the listed papers by MoS, Parliamentary Affairs, every day”. Naidu replied curtly, “Yes, because of Covid.” Ramesh again expressed displeasure, saying that “it has become a common practice now”. To this, Naidu assured him: “It will not become a common practice, don’t worry.”

Note Of Thanks

A WOMAN from Andhra Pradesh, who was reunited with her husband after 21 years of bickering, thanks to Supreme Court, Tuesday thanked CJI N V Ramana. Appearing before the court, she said things would not have ended happily had it not been for the CJI. Hearing their petition, the CJI had asked their lawyers to have them appear before him through video-conferencing so that he can counsel them. He interacted with the woman in her native tongue Telugu and convinced the couple to take back their complaints. The CJI-led bench advised them to live happily and set an example for others.

The Reminder

DURING ITS briefings on Covid every week, Health Ministry ensures that it highlights India’s high recovery rate as a positive move in the pandemic fight. But on Tuesday, Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal suddenly got agitated and cited how some on social media were interpreting the high recovery wrongly and becoming complacent. “On this platform, we said our recovery rate is 97%; some one on Twitter wrote, ‘let us remove the masks’. This thinking, this approach [is not right],” he said.