Delhi Confidential: On The House

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met at Uparashtrapathi Niwas on Wednesday on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the first sittings of both Houses of Parliament on May 13, 1952. They exchanged views on the functioning of Parliament since then. Naidu reportedly shared with Birla some broad details about the functioning and evaluation of Rajya Sabha since its first sitting.

Farewell Song

After having been removed from his post of state Health Secretary amid a row over coronavirus-related data from West Bengal, 1990-batch IAS officer Vivek Kumar proceeded to sing the Kishore Kumar number “Musafir Hoon Yaaron” at his farewell on Tuesday evening. The farewell was attended by senior bureaucrats as well as members of the medical fraternity. The bureaucrat’s rendition of the song went viral on social media, prompting even Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP’s central observer for West Bengal, to share it on Twitter.

Planning Ahead

As the government prepares to relax restrictions under COVID-19 lockdown 4.0, it has initiated the process of finalising a framework for work from home for government employees. Taking a step in this direction, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) on Wednesday circulated a draft consultation paper for deciding a standard operating procedure even in a post-lockdown situation. The DARPG has asked all ministries to send their comments by May 21. Apart from other provisions, the draft proposes an option of work from home for eligible officers/staff for 15 days in a year as a matter of policy.

