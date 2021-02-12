Delhi Confidential: Matter of Principle

VICE PRESIDENT M Venkaiah Naidu is known for wordplay. On Thursday, it was the turn of “principle”. It started with a suggestion at a meeting of leaders that an in-principle decision be arrived at on the business to be taken up in the House. Welcoming the suggestion, Naidu in his characteristic style came up with a principle that applies to all principles. He noted that the principal problem with principles is that such principles are most of the time violated in-principle and the inviolability of principles need to be maintained in-principle. The leaders present had a hearty laugh.

Between Allies

AS BIHAR Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emerged from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, reporters asked him if the Cabinet expansion that took place this week was discussed. Kumar, who visited the national capital for the first time after the state government was formed, said he had talks on various issues. But the most interesting response came when he was asked LJP leader Chirag Paswan’s role in the elections. “That you should ask him, he would be able to tell you,” Kumar said, pointing to BJP leader and Union Minister Nityanand Rai who was also present there. The JD(U) leaders had blamed some of the BJP leaders for encouraging Paswan to attack Kumar in the run-up to the elections.

Looking Inward

RAJYA SABHA Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday did not allow an MP to ask a question based on a 2020 report of a Sweden-based institution on Indian democracy. When AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta cited the report to ask a supplementary question to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Naidu interrupted him and said, “What is the use of a Sweden report? These are all political. They should look inward. All countries which are commenting on India should first look inward and then comment on India.” Gupta then asked another question.