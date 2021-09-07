Delhi confidential: The Signal

CONGRESS PRESIDENT Sonia Gandhi’s decision to appoint M Veerappa Moily as the convenor of a committee to study matters related to caste census has amused some leaders in the party. Moily had been very vocal in favour of caste census. He was one of the ministers in the UPA government who had argued forcefully for holding of caste census while some of his then colleagues in the Cabinet, like Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal, were not in its favour, arguing that it could open a Pandora’s box. Making Moily the convenor of the panel, some leaders argue, signals that the party could take a line in favour of caste census, although there is no unanimity on the issue yet. The UPA government had held a socio-economic caste census in 2011 but the data was not released.

Pinning The Blame

EVEN AFTER over a year of his retirement and joining the private sector, former chief of Air India and Indian Railways Ashwani Lohani continues to speak up about bureaucratic inertia. At a limited-audience function this weekend, Lohani said the problems with Indian Railways is not about the trains, the problem with Air India is not about the planes, and in Indian Tourism Development Corporation – which he headed once – it is not about the hotels. The problem, he said, lies with the bureaucracy not leading these institutions with empathy, integrity and resolve.

New Assignment

FORMER UNION minister Vijay Goel has been appointed as the new vice-chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, a society in charge of looking after Rajghat and managing the museum and library at Gandhi Smriti. Goel’s appointment, made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who heads the society, was announced by Culture Ministry on Monday. Once considered the face of Delhi BJP, Goel had been sidelined in the party unit, losing out to Harsh Vardhan, until he made a comeback in 2016 as a Minister of State.