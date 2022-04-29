Delhi Confidential: Lunch Meet

KARNATAKA CHIEF Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who recently got a go-ahead signal for governance initiatives as well as Cabinet expansion to prepare the party for elections next year, appears to be getting more support from the central leadership. On Thursday, party circles were abuzz with talk of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bangalore next week. Shah is expected to be in Bengaluru to attend the opening ceremony of Khelo India University Games on May 3, but what has sent a discordant signal to different factions in the state unit is the news that Shah will have lunch at Bommai’s place. Although sources close to Bommai said it will be an official meeting between the Chief Minister and Union Home Minister, many senior leaders fear it is much more than that, especially as it comes at a time when the Cabinet expansion is about to happen.