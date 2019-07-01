Delhi Confidential: Giving All A Chance

Speaker Om Birla has broken a record in the House in the first full functional week of the 17th Lok Sabha — he got 93 first-time MPs to speak at least once in the the first week through the window of Zero Hour. In the previous Lok Sabha, about 60 new members could speak during the course of the full first session. Birla’s generosity stems from his personal experience. As a first-time MP in 2014, he could not get to speak for a full year in the previous Lok Sabha. He doesn’t want this to happen to more than 250 first-time MPs, it seems.

Going Back

Advertising

After joining the BJP, Telugu Desam Party’s former Rajya Sabha floor leader Y S Chowdhary and chief whip C M Ramesh are set to lose their coveted first- and second-row seats, respectively. They will now get seats in the treasury benches, which will not be prime, given that they will be ordinary MPs of the saffron party. Many parties have set their sights on the soon-to-be-vacant front row seat, which could go to the DMK.

Looking For Leader

Days since the Parliament session began, the Samajwadi Party is yet to decide the party’s leader in the Lower House. In the previous Lok Sabha, Mulayam Singh Yadav was the SP floor leader. Given that Mulayam is unwell for the past several weeks his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav — the MP from Azamgarh —is likely to be new leader but no decision has been made yet.