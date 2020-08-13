Delhi Confidential: Lockdown Lessons

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seems to have utilised the lockdown period to improve the efficiency of officials in the secretariat. One aspect of this is training officials in foreign languages. Learning languages would be useful as foreign delegates visit and Indian parliamentary delegations go to many countries — which will resume post-pandemic. The Speaker announced there will be opportunities for learning French, German, Spanish and Russian. As many as 57 people have enrolled for French classes. The beginner-level classes began on Tuesday.

CAG Cautions

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has said that the newly appointed CAG, Girish Chandra Murmu, does not have any official Twitter account. In a notice on its website, the CAG said, “It has come to the notice of this Office that certain unknown person(s), have been using the word ‘CAG’ and/or logo of the CAG in their Twitter, Facebook and other social media accounts/handles (eg: @CAGof India, @IndianCAG, etc). Kindly note that there is no social media account of this office.” It said that “mischievous elements” are using the word “CAG” without any approval; and all the authentic information is available on its website.

New Post

Deepak Mittal, who was New Delhi’s point person on Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran as joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has now taken charge as India’s ambassador to Qatar. Mittal, who knows the ins and outs of the Taliban reconciliation process, is now well placed to keep track of the progress, since the Taliban political office is in Doha.

