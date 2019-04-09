Delhi Confidential: Meeting Marathon

After a busy schedule of releasing the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Delhi and attending other election-related programmes, BJP national president Amit Shah landed in Lucknow at 10.30 pm Monday and rushed to the state BJP headquarters to hold organisational meetings. The meetings are scheduled “overnight” with party candidates of 16 Lok Sabha constituencies of Awadh region, in-charge of each constituency and other key functionaries like Vistaraks regarding poll preparations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state president Mahendra Nath Pandey took part in meetings that will conclude in the morning, when Shah has to leave the city.

Advertising

Faux Pas

The BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’, which has put its focus on its nationalist credentials and the social commitment for inclusive development, has a lot to talk about on the achievements of its government in the economy. Its page on economy —- titled India as the World’s 3rd Largest Economy —- has a section on yoga. The paragraph on ‘Promoting Yoga Globally’ also figures in the cultural heritage section. When asked, a BJP leader said yoga is good for health and healthy economy. Another inadvertent mistake is in the section dealing with women empowerment. “We have constituted the Women’s Security Division in the Home Ministry, and have made strict provisions for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes against women…,” it says.

Rally Damper

Bad weather played havoc at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Manipur on Sunday. With clouds threatening to burst over the Palace Compound grounds in the heart of Manipur’s capital, Imphal city, Modi’s chopper landed just as crowds started dispersing. The audience had been waiting for over two hours, for the rally was to begin at 3 pm. The PM’s arrival was delayed by bad weather, and police struggled to keep the residents, who were keen on leaving, inside the rally premises. By the time Modi started his speech, many had left. Many others were attempting to leave, only to be thwarted by the police. Some attempted to climb the gates and walls of the compound to head back home, videos of which have gone viral.