Delhi Confidential: First-Time Allowance

CPI(M)’s A M Arif, representing Alappuzha constituency of Kerala in the Lok Sabha, caused a stir in the House as he started reading his Zero Hour “special mention” from a smartphone. Speaker Om Birla pointed out to Arif that the rules barred him from doing so, but did not cut him short considering that he was a new member and also making his maiden speech. And, Arif paused only when he was done. As another member suggested, Birla stated that rules regarding the use of electronic devices would be bulletined afresh.

Taking A Dig

While discussing a Bill on special economic zones, TMC’s Derek O’Brien spoke about the stand of both the Congress and BJP on the topic. After he read out from the BJP’s 2009 manifesto, he said that party chooses its stand depending on where it sits. M Venkaiah Naidu, Chairman of the House, was quick to interject, telling the TMC leader that “you know them better because you sat with both of them”. Earlier, O’Brien had asked Naidu if TMC can take some of the Congress’s time. Naidu refused, saying that “they are a different party and you are a separate entity”, to a few chuckles in the House.

Vacation Season

In the ongoing session of Parliament, the Samajwadi Party members are searching for their national president Akhilesh Yadav, MP from Azamgarh. Party insiders suggest that Akhilesh has gone abroad for his annual vacation after the early days of the session. When contacted, the party spokesperson and MPs were clueless about the location of their president.